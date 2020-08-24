Petition to change name of Tropical Storm Laura to ‘Polo’ gains attention

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A petition is making rounds on social media. The goal? To change the name of Tropical Storm Laura to ‘Polo.’

The reason behind this petition is rather simple. As Hurricane Marco, once a tropical storm itself, makes its presence known in the Gulf, petitioners want to “unite Marco and Polo once and for all.”

As of right now the petition has reached 748 signatures and is looking for an overall goal of a thousand. If you’d like to help with that, click the following link.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories