Petition to change name of Tropical Storm Laura to ‘Polo’ gains attention

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A petition is making rounds on social media. The goal? To change the name of Tropical Storm Laura to ‘Polo.’

The reason behind this petition is rather simple. As Hurricane Marco, once a tropical storm itself, makes its presence known in the Gulf, petitioners want to “unite Marco and Polo once and for all.”

As of right now the petition has reached 748 signatures and is looking for an overall goal of a thousand. If you’d like to help with that, click the following link.

