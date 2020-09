MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Paulette has become a hurricane in the Central Atlantic. This is the sixth hurricane of the season.

Paulette is forecast to continue strengthening as it moves northwest. A turn to the north is expected, and the storm could come very close to Bermuda Sunday night and Monday morning. THe storm will then pick up speed and move northeast into the North Atlantic. The hurricane poses no threat to the U.S.