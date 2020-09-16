Pascagoula police warn drivers to stay off flooded roads

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – In Pascagoula, police are warning drivers to stay off flooded roads, because the water could contain certain chemicals or objects that could cause harm or illness.

They said debris, alligators, snakes or floating fire ants may also be hidden in the water.

If you decide to travel on flooded roads, be sure to turn around and don’t drown.

