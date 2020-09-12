Pascagoula, MS Mayor proclaims local emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

PASCAGOULA, MS. (WKRG) — Mayor Steve Demetropoulos issued a Proclamation of Local Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.
Jackson County EMA is making self-service sandbags available at the Jackson County Fairgrounds beginning at 10:00 a.m. Sunday September 13.
Take a look at the proclamation below:
