Pascagoula, MS Mayor proclaims local emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

PASCAGOULA, MS. (WKRG) — Mayor Steve Demetropoulos issued a Proclamation of Local Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.

Jackson County EMA is making self-service sandbags available at the Jackson County Fairgrounds beginning at 10:00 a.m. Sunday September 13.

Take a look at the proclamation below:

Proclamation-of-Local-Emergancy-Regarding-Tropical-Storm-SallyDownload

