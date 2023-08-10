MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated their forecast to an ‘above normal’ 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA now gives a 60 percent chance that there will be an above-average season in the Atlantic basin.

Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, cites the “ongoing El Niño and the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, including record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures” as the reasoning behind the forecast update.

NOAA’s forecast is now in closer agreement with the Colorado State University (CSU) forecast which was finalized on August 3rd.

Currently, no activity is expected over the next 7 days in the Atlantic Basin. The subtropical high in the central Atlantic is particularly strong leading to a lack of development with the tropical waves moving off the coast of Africa. In addition, there is a strong area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico suppressing development despite the warm sea-surface temperatures. El Niño also increases wind shear, which is an inhibiting factor for tropical development.

