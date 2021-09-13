Nicholas strengthening before landfall in Texas

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Nicholas is strengthening before making landfall along the east coat of Texas. Nicholas currently has sustained winds of 60 mph and shows an impressive symmetrical shape. Heavy rain and gusty conditions heading towards Texas.





Nicholas is expected to make land fall north of Corpus Christie overnight tonight. Models have been consistent with the track. We will not see direct impacts along the central Gulf Coast but we will see a surge of moisture, higher rain chances and rough surf.





We are tracking two other areas of possible development. The first one is located off the coast of Florida and has a medium chance of further development. If that system develops it wouldn’t be a threat to the Gulf Coast. The second wave has a high chance of development off the coast of Africa. Poses no current threat to the United States.