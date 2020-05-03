National Hurricane Preparedness Week starts today

PEARL, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants all Mississippians to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season. May 3-9, 2020 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

“Preparation is critical, especially since we are expecting an above-average season this year. With water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico at record highs we could potentially experience dangerous hurricanes in the 2020 hurricane season. With the added challenges of COVID-19, MEMA is addressing necessary considerations for response operations, sheltering and evacuation plans,” says MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel.

There were 18 named storms during last year’s Atlantic hurricane season and five of those storms formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will provide valuable preparedness information for Mississippians throughout the week. This information can be found on the MEMA website as well as the MEMA Facebook and Twitter pages.

Throughout the week, MEMA will share information on the following topics:

Sunday – Determining Your Risk

Monday – Developing an Evacuation Plan

Tuesday – Disaster Supplies

Wednesday – Insurance Check-Ups

Thursday – Strengthening Your Home

Friday – Helping Your Neighbor

Saturday – Completing a Written Plan

MEMA’s 2020 Hurricane Preparedness Guide can be found here.

