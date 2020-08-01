More certainty that Tropical Storm Isaias will stay off the coast of Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to maintain its strength as it parallel’s the Florida Coast. Recent energy around the center of the storm caused it to shift in a more northward flow. About 90% of the models have Isaias staying off the coast of Florida and not making landfall.

The storm has taken a more symmetrical shape and Tropical Storm force wind gusts could be felt up to 100 miles from the core of this storm. Tropical Storm force wind gusts (greater than 39 mph) could be felt along the coast of Florida. Isaias will mainly bring strong thunderstorms and gusty conditions to Florida.

There will be no impact to the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Depression 10 off the coast of Africa has dissipated to a remnant low tonight and is very poorly organized. Another invest we are watching 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands has a 30% chance of development within 2 days and 60% within 5 days. The conditions with be favorable for development in the next couple days but it is expected to move NW and then N over the Western Atlantic and poses no threat to the Gulf Coast currently.