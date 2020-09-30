Monitoring the Caribbean for possible tropical development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The national Hurricane Center in Miami, FL is monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean.

The tropical disturbance located south of Hispaniola will continue moving west this week. AS it moves into the Western Caribbean, environmental conditions could become move favorable for development. Forecast models are developing a broad area of low pressure by the weekend. A tropical depression could form.

The long-term forecast track is uncertain, but we will be sure to keep an eye on it.