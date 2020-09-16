Mississippi coast feels impact of Hurricane Sally

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though Mississippi is on the west side of Hurricane Sally, the state is still feeling impacts from the storm.

Winds reached between 45 and 50 mph in Pascagoula. The city reported damaged earlier this morning from the hurricane. A power line and a tree fell on Market Street early Wednesday morning.

Singing River Electric and Mississippi Power are working to restore power at this time.

