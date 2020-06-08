Midday high tide: Waves crash and debris washes up on road just north of Dauphin Island

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – On Dauphin Island Parkway just north of the bridge and the island itself, it is a very low lying area. Water is on one side of the road with a marsh/swamp on the other side. At high tide on Monday (around noon), we saw waves crashing on the banks, some making it up on the roadway, and plenty of debris washing up associated with Cristobal.

Through the afternoon and evening, we will see water levels go down as the tide recedes. Right now Dauphin Island Parkway is open for traffic, but ALDOT is monitoring it just in case. Some waves were making it over the banks onto the road, but not enough to flood it.

As Cristobal moves north, we will see the surf and waves go down as well.

