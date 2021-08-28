MEMA executive director provides Friday update on Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Emergency Management Executive Director Stephen McCraney provided an update on Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Gulf Coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along the Gulf Coast on Sunday, August 29. At this time, Mississippi remains in the cone of uncertainty.

McCraney said MEMA is moving resources to counties to help them respond, and shelters are on standby to be open.

“This event has the potential to impact a significant portion of the state, not just the coast. That’s why all Mississippians need to be ready. Have your disaster kit filled with at least 72 hours worth of supplies,” said McCraney.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida. 

