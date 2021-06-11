Medium chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- There is a 10% chance of development over the next two days and a 40% chance over the next five days in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A wave of thunderstorms will emerge in the Bay of Campeche by the beginning of next week and could further develop as it moves further north. If the system forms there is still high uncertainty of the track and the intensity.

At the same time, Saharan Dust is expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week that will help limit its development. There is no current threat to the United States.