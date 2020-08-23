MARCO & LAURA: Hurricane Marco shifts more south and west, Laura heads towards Cuba

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco as they near the Gulf Coast.

LOCAL ALERTS (pictured below): Parts of the News 5 area are under a tropical storm watch and tropical storm warning until further notice. The counties are shaded in yellow below are under a tropical storm watch. Jackson county is shaded in blue indicating they are under a tropical storm warning. Our coastal communities including Mobile and Baldwin counties and Northwest Florida counties are under a coastal flood advisory through Wednesday at 7 pm. We are expecting a water rise around 1-3 feet around the time of high tide Monday. There is also a high risk for rip currents through at least Wednesday along with a high surf advisory through Tuesday at midnight. There is a flash flood watch in effect for George county (MS), southern Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia (FL) counties through Tuesday at 7 pm.







HURRICANE MARCO

Marco has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane. Recent imagery shows upper-level outflow and a more well defined inner core and eyewall. The Sunday afternoon update on Marco from the National Hurricane Center shows little to no shift in the forecast. The storm is moving into the central Gulf of Mexico moving north-northeast.

Marco is forecast to move north-northeasterly through the Gulf of Mexico approaching the Southeast Louisiana Coast by Monday afternoon. Impacts will be felt Sunday afternoon and evening in the form of rain bands rolling off the Gulf of Mexico. Our main impacts will come Monday with higher-than-normal tides, periods of heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and higher winds mainly near the coast. The eventual track of Marco will depend on if it can hold together through wind shear. The more it holds together, the more northern the path will be. If it weakens due to wind shear, it will likely take a more westerly track as shown in the 4 pm update from the NHC. We will have to wait and see if this track persists.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

The tropical storm, approaching Cuba, is becoming better organized and continues to move in a westerly direction.There has been another significant change in the forecast track that takes the Gulf Coast out of the cone. The center of Laura is farther south of Hispaniola than anticipated causing a more SW movement. Some strengthening is expected as the storm moves west-northwest through the weekend. Despite being over land Laura maintains an impressive structure with developing outer bands.

The system is expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening and most likely strengthen over the warm Gulf waters. The intensity forecast increased Laura to a category 2 at landfall. It should be known that there is LOW confidence with Laura’s intensity forecast and the exact area of landfall. A northwestern movement is likely through Wednesday. Laura is expected to approach the west-central Gulf Coast by Wednesday. The latest track continues to focus on Louisiana, but coastal Alabama and Mississippi should remain alert.