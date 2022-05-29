MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Agatha is a pacific storm that is heading its way onshore the western coast of Mexico with 75 mph winds. This storm is expected to weaken as it heads over Mexico.





The remnants could either track east and head towards the northern Caribbean or it could track farther north into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center predicts a 30% chance of redevelopment over the next 5 days. As of now, it depends where the remnants head to further predict the tropical waves track.