Louisiana man killed after Hurricane Laura when tree falls on him
IOTA, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms to News 10 that a 60-year-old Iota man has been killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura after a tree fell onto him.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they become available.
