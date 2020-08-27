Louisiana man killed after Hurricane Laura when tree falls on him

IOTA, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson confirms to News 10 that a 60-year-old Iota man has been killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura after a tree fell onto him.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they become available.

Hurricane Laura

