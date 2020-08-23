Long lines at New Orleans stores as people stock up for being in the path of two storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — Long lines formed outside New Orleans stores as people waited to grab water, non-perishable food, batteries and flashlights as they prepare for the storms.

Many people there say they aren’t too nervous about the forecast…as they’ve been through a few storms before. But they’re willing to deal with the crowds if it means they’re ready, like Henry Miller, “I’m getting prepared. Gassed up my car first. Long lines, but needed the gas, wanted to be prepared in case if it does strengthen I have enough gas to get out of harm’s way.”