LIVE TRACK: Slow-moving Dorian resumes northwest turn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is moving slowly over the Bahamas after being stationary for more than one day.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm began inching northwestward Tuesday morning, and that the southern eyewall has continued to pound the Grand Bahama Island.

The storm weakened to a Category 3 hurricane this morning, and had stalled over the island for more than 24 hours.

Dorian made landfall on Elbow Cay as a Category 5 storm on Sunday, and was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin.

The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour.

Since then, Dorian has been moving at a crawl, and has continued to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.

At least five people are confirmed to have died in the storm. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

Outer rainbands and gusts of over 100 miles per hour have already reached Florida’s east coast.

As of 8 a.m., the storm is sitting about 40 miles northeast Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 110 miles off the coast of West Palm Beach. It’s moving northwest at 1 mile per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach

HURRICANE WATCH:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

North of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

Lake Okeechobee

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Lantana to Savannah River

STORM SURGE WATCH: