LIVE TRACK: Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 2 storm with maximum winds 105 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

Dorian is currently churning about 100 miles off Florida’s east coast with its sights set on Georgia and the Carolinas.

The storm’s outer rainbands began lashing Florida Tuesday night as the system moved away from the Bahamas.

Dorian bore down on the Bahamas for 48 hours. Seven people were confirmed to have died and that number is expected to rise. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

The storm continues to move north-northwestward Wednesday, parallel to the northeastern coast of Florida, according to the NHC.

A Hurricane Warning was extended northeastward along the North Carolina Coast.

As of 11 a.m., the hurricane is about 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

North of Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

HURRICANE WATCH:

North of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to Savannah River

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Volusia/Brevard County FL line to Savannah River

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

STORM SURGE WARNING:

North of Port Canaveral FL to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

STORM SURGE WATCH: