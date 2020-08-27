Leesville church opens doors to those impacted by Hurricane Laura

Vernon Parish, La. (CBSNEWSPATH) — First Assembly of God in Vernon Parish has open doors where people can receive food and have a cot to sleep on.

Several places in Vernon Parish are opening their doors for shelter. After speaking with pastor Osteen, he made it clear that his doors are open to anyone.

Inside, people receive a cot to sleep on, food, and a bag with hand sanitizer and wipes. Osteen says that he’s just doing his part to help out.

“We’re just here to help and serve…we’re praying for the whole area…We pray that Hurricane Laura won’t do any damage and no casualties. We’ve set up our gymnasium as an emergency evacuation center It’s a very safe place for people to stay to get out of the weather. We’re just trying to help our communities however we can.”

Pastor Osteen

