LAURA’S PATH: Now a Major Hurricane, More Strengthening Expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify tonight as it moves west-northwest through the Central Gulf of Mexico. It is now a major hurricane.

Hurricane Laura continues to organize and strengthen thanks to warm waters and little to now wind shear. It is now a category 3 storm and is forecast to become a category 4 by this afternoon. There might be a small drop in intensity as it approaches the coast due to some wind shear, but nonetheless, this still will likely make landfall as a MAJOR hurricane. Landfall will be late tonight near the Texas & Louisiana border.

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect for the Texas and Louisiana Coast. A landfall is possible overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Laura will weaken Thursday as it moves inland. Impacts could be significant. Some locations could pick up 6-10″ of rain leading to flash flooding. There could also be surge amounts up to 15′ east of where the storm makes landfall.





For our part of the Gulf Coast, we can expect increased surf and a high risk of rip currents through Thursday. We will see no direct impact from Hurricane Laura.