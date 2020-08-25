LAURA’S PATH: Now a Category 4 Storm; Will Make Landfall Near Texas and Louisiana Border Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify as it moves northwest through the western Gulf of Mexico. It is now a category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Laura continues to organize and strengthen thanks to warm waters and little to now wind shear. There’s a small chance it could dip in intensity slightly, but the forecast now calls for Laura to maintain category 4 strength through landfall. Landfall will be late tonight near the Texas & Louisiana border.

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect for the Texas and Louisiana Coast. Laura will weaken Thursday as it moves inland. Impacts will be significant. Some locations could pick up 6-15″ of rain leading to flash flooding. There could also be surge amounts up to 20′ east of where the storm makes landfall. The National Hurricane Center has said that storm surge that high would be “unsurvivable”. Near the eye-wall, winds will be extreme.





For our part of the Gulf Coast, we can expect increased surf and a high risk of rip currents through Thursday. We will see no direct impact from Hurricane Laura.