Laura’s path: Damage reaches into Mississippi



ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Winds from Hurricane Laura caused damage in Adams County Thursday morning.

The sign for the AutoZone on Devereaux Drive in Natchez fell due to the winds. The sign fell on top of vehicles at the Nissan dealership next door.

Neighbors in Adams County are also experiencing power outages from Laura. Several trees and power lines fell in the county.

On Union Street in Natchez, a woman’s home was damaged when a tree fell on it. She wasn’t injured.

LATEST HEADLINES: