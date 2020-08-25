LAURA PATH: Hurricane Laura Strengthening, Possible Becoming a Major Storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Laura continues to race west-northwest through the Central Gulf of Mexico. The storm is forecast to become a major hurricane prior to landfall.

Hurricane Laura has become much better organized after moving over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is forecast to continue to intensify Tuesday night through Wednesday. Laura is likely to become the first major hurricane of the season as it makes an approach the Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane warnings and storm surge warnings are in effect for the Texas and Louisiana Coast. A landfall is possible overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Laura will weaken Thursday as it moves inland.

For our part of the Gulf Coast, we can expect increased surf and a high risk of rip currents through Thursday. We will see no direct impact from Hurricane Laura.