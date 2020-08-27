WATCH LIVE: Laura Makes Landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura has come ashore.

The landfall occured just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 940 mb.

Laura become only the tenth hurricane to make a U.S. landfall since 1851 having winds of 150 mph or greater. The storm is the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

As Laura continues moving inland, it will continue to dump heavy rain and lash the region with destructive winds, storms surge, and tornadoes. The storm surge will remain high in the 10-20-foot range through early Thursday. Hurricane-force wind gusts will be possible throughout central and northern Louisiana with tropical storm-force winds extending north into Arkansas trough the end of the week.

