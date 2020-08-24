Laura is now a Hurricane; Forecast to Reach Major Hurricane Intensity

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been active with two systems over the past few days. Marco however is no longer as it has faded away. Now the focus is on Laura.

Laura has strengthened to become hurricane making it the fourth hurricane of the season.

Laura is in the Gulf and is entering an environment with high moisture, low wind shear, and warm waters which will all aid in strengthening through the first half of the week. Rapid strengthening is possible. Laura is forecast to continue moving WNW through Tuesday and then start to slow down and turn towards the NW Wednesday. Right now the National Hurricane Center has Laura making landfall as a category 3 hurricane overnight Wednesday somewhere near the Texas/Louisiana line. After landfall, Laura is expected to re-curve towards the eastern U.S. by the weekend.

Laura won’t bring any direct impacts here. However, the risk for rip currents and high surf will continue as the Gulf continues to get churned. Laura will also help contribute to slightly higher than normal rain chances across most of the Gulf of Mexico.