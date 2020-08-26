LAURA: Category 4 Hurricane Laura to bring 15-20 ft. surge to the Louisiana Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Laura continue to intensify as it slowly makes its way toward the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly after sunset.

The Category 4 hurricane continues to gain strength as it moves northeast. Laura will likely make landfall tonight near the Louisiana-Texas state line, sometime around midnight. The storm surge potential has been described by the National Hurricane Center as “unsurvivable” for parts of the coast. Surge values could eclipse 15 feet in many locations.

There will bee a high risk for heavy rain (around 6-12″ in Louisiana and Arkansas), and tornadoes tonight tonight through Friday. Conditions should begin improving by the weekend.