MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance bound for the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A well-organized area of low pressure sitting over the Southern Yucatan Peninsula will emerge into the Bay of Campeche Friday morning. Once over the warm waters, environmental conditions appear favorable for some development.

Forecast models show this system closing in on the Mexico or South Texas coasts. This poses no threat to the Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida Gulf Coasts.