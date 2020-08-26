Lake Charles Mayor ahead of Hurricane Laura: “Get out of Lake Charles, get out of Calcasieu Parish”

Tracking the Tropics

by: Gerron Jordan,

Posted: / Updated:

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says there’s one message for people in the state’s 5th most populus city ahead of hurricane Laura’s landfall: “Get out of Lake Charles. Get out of Calcasieu Parish.”

A mandatory evacuation is underway in Calcasieu Parish, which includes Lake Charles, Westlake, Sulphur, Vinton, Iowa and Moss Bluff.

Mayor Hunter spoke more on the parish’s evacuation order, live on NBC Local33 Today.

For more information on storm prep resources in Calcasieu Parish, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Marco

Tropical Storm Marco

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories