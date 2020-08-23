Jackson County Government Offices close due to Hurricane Marco

Unedited press release from Jackson County Board of Supervisors
Due to Hurricane Marco, the Jackson County Government offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday – August 24, 2020.
A determination concerning reopening on Tuesday – August 25th will be made as the trajectory of Tropical Storm Laura is monitored.
Updates will also be posted on the Jackson County, Mississippi Government Facebook page.
All official Jackson County announcements and news releases will come from the County’s Emergency Management Office and/or Public Information Office.
LATEST STORIES:
- Petition to change name of Tropical Storm Laura to ‘Polo’ gains attention
- New Orleans braces for possible tandem hurricanes
- UA president: There is an unacceptable rise in positive COVID cases on our campus
- MARCO & LAURA: Hurricane Marco shifts more south and west, Laura heads towards Cuba
- Mississippi coastal communities prepare for Hurricane Marco