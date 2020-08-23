Jackson County Government Offices close due to Hurricane Marco

Unedited press release from Jackson County Board of Supervisors

Due to Hurricane Marco, the Jackson County Government offices will be closed tomorrow, Monday – August 24, 2020.  

A determination concerning reopening on Tuesday – August 25th will be made as the trajectory of Tropical Storm Laura is monitored.  

Updates will also be posted on the Jackson County, Mississippi Government Facebook page.

All official Jackson County announcements and news releases will come from the County’s Emergency Management Office and/or Public Information Office.

