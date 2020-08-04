Isaias makes landfall as a hurricane in southern North Carolina

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Isaias has made landfall as a category 1 hurricane in southern North Carolina at 10:10 PM CDT near Ocean Isle Beach. The max winds were 85 mph at the time of landfall with higher gusts.

This storm is producing dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and torrential rain to the coast of the Carolina’s. Isaias is expected to accelerate NNE at 25-30 kt across eastern North Carolina Tuesday and then New England Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. After landfall, Isaias is expected to slowly weaken.

Elsewhere in the tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic has a medium chance for development, but is expected to stay over the Atlantic and not impact the Gulf Coast.

