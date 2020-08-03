Isaias likely to make landfall tonight in the Carolina’s

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Isaias is going through some organizational changes, but is encountering less wind shear and warm waters, which could cause some strengthening before landfall.

It could be a low-end category 1 hurricane or a high-end tropical storm, but in terms of impact, there is not much difference between the two. Dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and torrential rain are all possible along the Atlantic sea board.

Landfall is expected tonight most likely right on the South Carolina/North Carolina boarder and then is expected to accelerate NNE at 25-30 kt across eastern North Carolina Tuesday and then New England Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. After landfall, Isaias is expected to slowly weaken.

LATEST STORIES: