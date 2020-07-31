Isaias expected to strengthen as it moves through the Turks and Caicos

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Isaias has emerged into the waters north of Hispaniola and now has its sights set on the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

The tropical storm continues moving northwest at a brisk pace of 18 mph. The storm did not weaken after moving over relatively flat portions of the Dominican Republic. Now that the storm is back over warm waters, some re-intensification is expected as the storm moves through the Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas. Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday.

Isaias is expected to approach South Florida Saturday evening and a landfall is possible. The storm will take a more northerly track as it gets swept up by and upper-level trough. By Sunday, the storm should begin turning to the northwest.

Isaias will likely stay far enough east to have little to no impact on our part of the Gulf Coast.