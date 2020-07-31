Isaias becomes the 2nd hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Air Force Hurricane Hunters flying through Isaias have determined that the storm is now a hurricane with 80 mph sustained winds.

Hurricane Isaias, the second hurricane of the 2020 season, continues moving northwest at a brisk pace of 18 mph. Now that the storm is back over warm waters, Isaias will like strengthen more as it passes through the Turks and Caicos and the southern Bahamas.

Isaias is expected to approach South Florida Saturday evening and a landfall is possible. The storm will take a more northerly track as it gets swept up by and upper-level trough. By Sunday, the storm should begin turning to the northwest.

Isaias will likely stay far enough east to have little to no impact on our part of the Gulf Coast.