In Sally’s path: Spanish Fort neighborhood prepares with hurricane curtains

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)— People in one Spanish Fort neighborhood are taking no chances. They were busy in the Stonebridge neighborhood Monday, putting up hurricane curtains. The cloth window coverings are pre-fitted to windows and doors.

Alan Miller was one of the people armed with an electric screwdriver, getting his home on Hoot Owl Road storm ready, “I think all the houses in the neighborhood have them. They come with the little attachments. All you do is put the screens up and you’re good to go.”

Miller says he wasn’t planning on putting up the coverings until he saw his neighbors doing it and felt that maybe he’d better as well.

Sally: Latest Track

