In need of sandbags? Here is where you can find them on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of Hurricane Delta, Gulf Coast residents are looking for sites where sand is available to fill sandbags.

Residents must bring and fill their own sandbags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is the list of sand sites:

Baldwin County:

City of Foley, Alabama:

“Foley is offering two services to help residents.

The city is providing free sand and bags that are available to residents who want to make their own sandbags to prepare for the possibility of the Tropical Storm/Hurricane Delta. The materials will be available at the city Public Works Department at 120 E. Orchid beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Escambia County Florida:

Baars Field Athletic Park — 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park — 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park — 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

