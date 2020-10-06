In need of sandbags? Here is where you can find them on the Gulf Coast

Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of Hurricane Delta, Gulf Coast residents are looking for sites where sand is available to fill sandbags.

Residents must bring and fill their own sandbags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here is the list of sand sites:

Baldwin County:

City of Foley, Alabama:

“Foley is offering two services to help residents. 

Shred it Day is Tuesday, Oct. 6. The service is offered to city residents to shred papers with confidential information for peace of mind. The truck will be parked behind city hall from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is providing free sand and bags that are available to residents who want to make their own sandbags to prepare for the possibility of the Tropical Storm/Hurricane Delta.  The materials will be available at the city Public Works Department at 120 E. Orchid beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The quadrant garbage pickup schedule is still in effect for the week of Oct. 5 – 9. “

Escambia County Florida:

  • Baars Field Athletic Park — 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola
  • Brent Athletic Park — 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
  • Don Sutton Park — 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola
  • Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  • Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

