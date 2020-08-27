In Laura’s path: TV station suffers damage as the hurricane made landfall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN/WKRG) — Laura’s wrath took aim at a New Orleans TV station trying to cover the storm. Pictures inside WVUE show downed walls. It’s just one of the buildings damaged by the storm.

The National Hurricane Center has determined that the center of Hurricane Laura came ashore just prior to 2:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM CT Thursday at Cameron, LA. Hurricane Laura roared ashore with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of just below 940 mb.

