IDA’S LATEST PATH: Ida downgrades into a tropical depression





CURRENT GULF COAST ADVISORIES FOR IDA

WIND ADVISORY – For all counties until 10:00 AM Tuesday

– For all counties until 10:00 AM Tuesday FLASH FLOOD WATCH – For all counties except George and Greene in MS until 12:00 PM Tuesday

– For all counties except George and Greene in MS until 12:00 PM Tuesday COASTAL FLOOD WARNING – For coastal AL until Tuesday at 10:00 AM

– For coastal AL until Tuesday at 10:00 AM COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY – For coastal NW FL

– For coastal NW FL TROPICAL STORM WARNING – For coastal waterways in MS









MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to track Hurricane Ida.

Monday 8/30/21 4:00 PM – Ida has weakened to a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph. It continues to the north-northeast at 9 mph.

Monday 8/30/21 3:00 PM – Ida is still a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph and moving to the NNE at 9 mph.

Monday 8/30/21 7:00 AM –Ida downgrades into a weak Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Monday 8/30/21 4:00 AM – Ida downgrades to a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 60 mph.

Monday 8/30/21 1:00 AM – Ida continues to weaken. Winds are now at 75 mph making the system a minimal category 1 hurricane.

Monday 8/30/21 12:00 AM – Ida is rapidly weakening. Winds are now at 85 mph making it a category 1 hurricane. It is expected to continue to weaken to tropical storm status by Monday morning.

Sunday 8/29/21 10:00 PM – Winds are now at 105 mph making Ida a category 2 hurricane. It continues to move to the NNW at 9 mph. Continued weakening is expected…Tropical storm strength forecast by 7 AM.

Sunday 8/29/21 9:00 PM – Winds are now at 110 mph making Ida a category 2 hurricane. It continues to move to the NNW at 9 mph. Continued weakening is expected.

Sunday 8/29/21 7:00 PM – Winds are down to 115 mph (category 3). Movement has slowed even more to the NNW at 9 mph.

Sunday 8/29/21 4:00 PM – Ida is starting to weaken. It is still a major category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph. It is continuing its trek to the northwest at 10 mph.

Sunday 8/29/21 4:00 PM – Ida is still a category 4 storm with winds at 130 mph. It is moving to the NW at 10 mph.

Sunday 8/29/21 2:00 PM – Ida is still holding on to category 4 status with winds of 145 mph and a pressure of 934. The hurricane is moving to the NW at 12 mph. It does look like Ida made a second landfall at 2:00 PM southwest of Galliano, LA.

Sunday 8/29/21 1:15 PM – With the new update, winds are still at 150 mph (category 4) and a central pressure at 930 mb.

Sunday 8/29/21 11:55 AM – Ida makes landfall at Port Fourchon, LA with 150 mph winds and pressure at 930 mb.

Sunday 8/29/21 2:00 AM – The Hurricane Hunters have determined that Ida continues to rapidly intensify. Maximum winds have reached 130 mph, making Ida a Category 4 hurricane. Ida is now the strongest hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Sunday 8/29/21 1:00 AM – The Hurricane Hunters have that Ida now has winds of 115 mph, making it a major category 3 hurricane. The rest of the forecast remains the same.

Saturday 8/28/21 10:00 PM – Hurricane Ida still has winds of 105 mph making it a category 2 hurricane. It is moving to N at 10 mph. Where will Ida make landfall? Landfall is still expected Sunday evening in southeast Louisiana. How strong will Ida be at landfall? A major, category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds is expected at landfall. The Gulf is currently very conducive for rapid intensification. Could the path shift east? Over the past several days, Ida’s path has been very consistent with a Louisiana landfall. Unlike Sally that had nothing steering it making it extremely hard to forecast, Ida has distinct steering currents, making its path more certain. We could still see subtle shifts, as we did with this update, but nothing major is expected.

Saturday 8/28/21 7:00 PM – No change with this update. Winds still at 105 mph, but the system has seemed to have started its rapid intensification phase so we should see strengthening soon.

Saturday 8/28/21 4:00 PM – Hurricane Ida now has winds of 105 mph making it a category 2 hurricane. It is moving to NW at 16 mph. Where will Ida make landfall? Landfall is still expected Sunday evening in central or southeast Louisiana. How strong will Ida be at landfall? A major, category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds is expected at landfall. The Gulf is currently very conducive for rapid intensification. Could the path shift east? Over the past several days, Ida’s path has been very consistent with a Louisiana landfall. Unlike Sally that had nothing steering it making it extremely hard to forecast, Ida has distinct steering currents, making its path more certain. We could still see subtle shifts, but nothing major is expected.

Saturday 8/28/21 1:00 PM – Hurricane Ida now has winds of 100 mph making it a category 2 hurricane. It is moving to NW at 16 mph. Where will Ida make landfall? Landfall is still expected Sunday evening in central or southeast Louisiana. How strong will Ida be at landfall? A major, category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds is expected at landfall. The Gulf is currently very conducive for rapid intensification. Could the path shift east? Over the past several days, Ida’s path has been very consistent with a Louisiana landfall. Unlike Sally that had nothing steering it making it extremely hard to forecast, Ida has distinct steering currents, making its path more certain. We could still see subtle shifts, but nothing major is expected.

Saturday 8/28/21 1:00 AM – Hurricane Ida is beginning to reorganize after crossing Cuba Friday. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify becoming a major hurricane by Saturday evening and possibly a Category 4 storm by Sunday morning. A Louisiana Gulf Coast landfall is likely Sunday evening. Wind shear and dry air will impact the storm after landfall leading to steady weakening.

Friday 8/27/21 10:00 PM – Hurricane Ida has crossed Cuba and is back over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify becoming a major hurricane by Saturday evening and possibly a Category 4 storm by Sunday morning. Ida is still on track to impact the Louisiana Gulf Coast Sunday evening as a major storm. Wind shear and dry air will impact the storm after landfall leading to steady weakening.

Impacts for the Alabama, Northwest Florida, and Jackson County Mississippi Gulf Coasts remain the same. Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, and some surge.

Friday 8/27/21 7:00 PM – Hurricane Ida has made it’s second landfall near Pinar del Rio, Cuba with winds around 80 mph. Ida will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico tonight.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify Saturday becoming a Category 3 major hurricane. Further strengthening is expected and Ida could become a Category 4 storm packing 140 mph winds. Landfall is still expected along the southeast or south-central Louisiana Coastline.

Friday 8/27/21 5:00 PM – Ida will cross the Western tip of Cuba tonight and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday. Ida is now forecast to be a Category 4 storm at landfall. The storm is expected to come ashore in Louisiana Sunday afternoon or evening.

Friday 8/27/21 12:00 PM – Ida is now a hurricane with winds at 75 mph. A category 3 major hurricane is still expected Sunday evening in SE Louisiana.