MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season (September 10th) draws closer and closer, the tropics remain very active with two named storms, and one other area of interest.

TRACKING TROPICAL STORM IDALIA

INFO: Idalia is now stationary and has max winds of 60 mph, and it is strengthening quickly. Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings stretch from the Big Bend of FL down the peninsula’s west coast. Storm Surge Watches are also in place for possible storm surge of 7-11 feet in some spots.

TRACK: It is forecast to start to move more later today and start its trek towards the Gulf of Mexico. It will strengthen as it makes its way over very warm sea-surface temperatures in the Gulf. Current trends bring this into the eastern Gulf of Mexico as a category three hurricane by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, but Idalia could become a major hurricane before landfall. The current cone includes areas from just east of Apalachicola, FL to Tampa, FL. There is still some uncertainty in the long term track. Remember, the cone represents where the CENTER of the storm could pass…Impacts can/will be felt outside of the cone.

LOCAL IMPACTS: For our area currently, we are expecting a high risk for rip currents, rough surf and possible breezy conditions moving into midweek. As far as other possible local impacts, we will keep an eye on the track and will keep you updated.

TRACKING FRANKLIN

Hurricane Franklin continues its trek through the Atlantic. It has now become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Franklin is expected to continue intensifying over the next few days, and it could become a category 4 hurricane. It then is expected to weaken as it moves northeast into the north Atlantic. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast or United States.

ATLANTIC DISTURBANCES

A new tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa over the next several days, and it has a medium chance of development.