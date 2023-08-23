MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season (September 10th) draws closer and closer, the tropics remain very active with two named storms, and one other area of interest.

TRACKING HURRICANE IDALIA

INFO: Idalia is now a hurricane with max winds at 75 mph. It has moved into the Gulf and is trekking along to the north at 14 mph. Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings stretch from the Big Bend of FL down the peninsula’s west coast. Storm Surge Watches/Warnings are also in place for possible storm surge of 7-12 feet in some spots.

TRACK: The stage is now set for rapid strengthening. The current forecast still has Idalia reaching major category 3 hurricane status prior to landfall Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. The current cone includes areas from just east of Apalachicola, FL to west of Tampa, FL. Remember, the cone represents where the CENTER of the storm could pass…Impacts can/will be felt outside of the cone.

LOCAL IMPACTS: For our area currently, we are expecting a high risk for rip currents, rough surf, waves at 6-8 feet (11 feet offshore), some coastal flooding, and possible breezy conditions today through Thursday.

TRACKING FRANKLIN

Hurricane Franklin continues its trek through the Atlantic. It is now a category 4 storm with max winds at 150 mph. Franklin is the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season and is expected to continue intensifying over the next 24 hours. It then is expected to weaken as it moves northeast into the north Atlantic. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast or United States.

ATLANTIC DISTURBANCES

A new tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa over the next several days, and it has a medium chance of development. Another area in the central Atlantic has a low chance for development.