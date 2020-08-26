Hwy 1 near Golden Meadow flooded as Hurricane Laura pushes water inland

GOLDEN MEADOW, La – Floodwater pushed by Hurricane Laura has already swamped parts of Highway 1 near Golden Meadow.
Parish officials reported water on the road south of the Leon Theriot Lock around 6:30 a.m. on August 26, according to Port Fourchon officials.
Drivers are being turned around as the floodwater rises, and the road is expected to be officially closed soon.
