Hwy 1 near Golden Meadow flooded as Hurricane Laura pushes water inland

GOLDEN MEADOW, La – Floodwater pushed by Hurricane Laura has already swamped parts of Highway 1 near Golden Meadow.

Parish officials reported water on the road south of the Leon Theriot Lock around 6:30 a.m. on August 26, according to Port Fourchon officials.

Drivers are being turned around as the floodwater rises, and the road is expected to be officially closed soon.

