Hurricane Warnings in effect for Florida as Isaias draws closer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for parts of Florida in advance of Hurricane Isaias.

The storm continues moving northwest through the southern Bahamas. The hurricane may strengthen slightly before it approaches the east coast of Florida. A landfall is possible with the storm likely to skirt up the coast. The storm will bring tropical storm and hurricane force winds Saturday night through Sunday. The storm will then move north and eventually northeast affecting numerous communities on the Eastern Seaboard.

Our portion of the Gulf Coast will not experience any direct affects from Isaias.

