MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane season 2022 started Wednesday, June 1. To help you prepare for hurricane season, the WKRG News 5 First Alert Weather Team prepared this hurricane special.

With the Gulf of Mexico being warmer than average this time of year, and the Loop Current stirring so early in the season, we are reflecting similar conditions we saw ahead of the brutal 2005 Hurricane Season. This Loop Current rotating in the Gulf can stir tropical storms into monster hurricanes quickly.

Hurricane Season alone is reason enough to be prepared for what could potentially come to our shorelines this year. Having a to-go bag prepared, planning your evacuation, and being prepared with your family is always important in any natural disaster.

You can download both the WKRG News 5 Hurricane Guide and Hurricane tracking map here. This guide and map can help you be prepared for when danger comes along with keeping track of the storms that stir up this year.

You are not the only one preparing for Hurricane Season. Fire-Rescue Departments such as Daphne Fire and Rescue are preparing for this year’s Hurricane Season. DFR explains what you should do if you choose to sit out the storm at home if it makes landfall in our area.

You should also prepare yourself to be attentive and on guard if in need of after-storm preparations. Mississippi’s attorney general is warning homeowners and businesses of the potential contractor scams that you could potentially see. The best way to protect yourself is to know the danger and educate yourself before a scammer comes.

To help prepare and educate you on the upcoming Hurricane Season it is strongly encouraged to watch the WKRG News 5’s Hurricane Special. Subjects discussed by the Weather Team include: