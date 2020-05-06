Hurricane Preparedness Week: NWS Mobile talks about the upcoming season and how to prepare

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With hurricane season approaching starting June 1, this week, Hurricane Preparedness Week, is a very important time to plan ahead. Jason Beaman from NWS Mobile talks about what you should be doing this week and more about this upcoming season.

Jason urges to prepare ahead of time to reduce stress by having a plan in place ready to go. He also stresses not to focus on the category of the storm to make decisions. He says impacts are very storm dependent and you should think about those and not storm category.

Many have asked if the Gulf Coast is “due” for a major hurricane since it has been about 15 years since Hurricane Katrina hit. Jason explains, “There are averages. We average a hurricane strike along the Alabama Coast about once every 10 years and a major hurricane about every 25 years. But those are averages. Climatology does not work on a clock.” And there are exceptions of course. In 2004 and 2005, we had several landfalling hurricanes in back-to-back years, but in 2010 we had numerous hurricanes in the Atlantic but none hit the United States.

Remember, it only takes one. No matter if the season is active or inactive, if a storm impacts you, it is active for your community. We are in interesting times with the Coronavirus pandemic and hurricane season, but Jason stresses to stay safe but also try to follow current CDC guidelines.

“Regardless of where you go if you have to evacuate, being able to have face coverings. CDC recommends having two face coverings per person.”

Check out the video for more!

LATEST STORIES: