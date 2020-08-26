Hurricane Laura moves towards Texas, Louisiana border

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen overnight and is expected to make landfall some time Wednesday evening as a major hurricane.

Life threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are all expected Wednesday near the Texas/ Louisiana border.

Time is running out to prepare for Hurricane Laura. At least 20 million people are in its potential path. Storm surge of up to 13 feet is expected along the Gulf Coast. From Louisiana to Galveston, Texas, more than half a million are under evacuation orders.

During a pandemic, those orders become even more complicated.

The storm is responsible for more than 20 deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

WKRG News 5’s Dana Winter is on the scene with the latest details.

