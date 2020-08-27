HURRICANE LAURA: Category 4 Storm Coming Ashore Tonight, Catastrophic Damage Likely

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With just hours to go before a landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast, Hurricane Laura continues to show signs of intensification.

Hurricane Laura is still forecast to make landfall south of Lake Charles, LA overnight as a dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. The storm will begin to weaken rather quickly after coming ashore, but the destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surge will extend well inland of the landfall point.

The most dangerous aspect of Laura will be the storm surge, the type that the forecasters from the National Hurricane Center called “unsurvivable”. Storm surge values may approach 20 feet just east of the landfall point. This surge is expected to reach communities some 20-30 miles inland.





Surge and Wind Forecast for Hurricane Laura

Rainfall amounts will total 6-12″ for parts of Louisiana and north into Arkansas and southern Missouri. Tropical storm force winds will extend far inland through Friday leading to widespread power outages.