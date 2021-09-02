Hurricane Larry forms in the Atlantic, no threat to U.S., tropics remain active





Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – As we approach the peak of hurricane season, the tropics remain active.

Hurricane Larry has now formed in the Atlantic with winds of 75 mph and is moving to the west at 20 mph. Larry is expected to reach major hurricane strength Friday night before approaching category 4 strength Monday. This is not a threat to the United States at this time.

We are also tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean. This has a low chance for development since it will be moving into a hostile environment, but we will keep an eye on it.