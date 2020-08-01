Hurricane Isaias Getting Stronger, Impacts to Florida Expected to Begin Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Hunters flying through the center of Hurricane Isaias are finding the storm is slowly strengthening as it moves thruogh the Bahamas.

At 7 PM Friday, Isaias was packing maximum sustained winds near 80 mph making it a Category One hurricane. The storm continues moving northwest at 15 mph.

On its current track, the storm should begin to approach South Florida Saturday evening. The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving up the east coast of Florida, possibly onshore. From there, the storm will continue moving north up the eastern seaboard.

The storm will stay far enough away from our portion of the Gulf Coast. We will see no direct affects from Isaias.