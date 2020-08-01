Hurricane Isaias approaching South Florida, First effects begin Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Isaias maintains itself as a Category One storm moving northwest through the Bahamas.

Some westerly wind shear will likely keep Isaias from intensifying rapidly. The storm is likely to approach South Florida as a hurricane Saturday evening. The forecast does include the possibility of a landfall Sunday morning, but this is uncertain. The storm could hug the coast moving north through Sunday and Monday.

The hurricane’s forward speed will pick up late Monday as the storm turns northerly then northeasterly. Impacts from Isaias may be felt from the Carolinas north into New England.

There will be no impact to the Gulf Coast.