Hurricane Hunters find Tropical Storm Hanna intensifying, Expected to become a hurricane Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft flying through the center of Tropical Storm Hanna is finding lowering pressure and increasing wind speeds.

Tropical Storm Hanna continues to organize as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast. At 10 PM Friday, Hanna was packing sustained winds of 65 mph with westward movement at 8 mph. This movement will continue tonight and Saturday morning prior to landfall. Hanna is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane just before coming ashore on the South Texas Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo will continue moving west into the Caribbean Sea this weekend. The storm will have a hard time holding together as it is expected to encounter some high wind shear. The long range forecast has Gonzalo degenerating into a remnant area of low pressure by Monday.

We are also watching Invest 92L which just emerged off the west coast of Africa. Although development is not expected this weekend, it is looking highly likely that this system will become a tropical cyclone next week.